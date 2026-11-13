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How flying around the moon affected astronaut Jeremy Hansen's perspective of humanity
By NPR,10 days ago
Each week, a guest draws a card from NPR's Wild Card deck and answers a big question about their life. Jeremy Hansen was one of four astronauts who flew around the moon on the Artemis II mission this year. He wrote about the experience in his new book, "Earthrise: Inside Artemis II, The Groundbreaking Human Mission Into Deep Space." Hansen talked to Wild Card host Rachel Martin about the perspective that his journey gave him on humanity.