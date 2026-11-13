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Charles Gaulin Presents Advances in DLBCL Classification at AMP 2026
8 days ago
Charles Gaulin, Associate Program Director of the Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship Program and Hematologic Oncologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, shared on LinkedIn:. “Congratulations to William Keegan for his presentation on DLBCL cell-of-origin classifier, COOrigin, this week at AMP 2026. Traditional IHC-based algorithms have subjective limitations, and existing RNA...