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RV Women's Basketball Cruises to 81-51 Road Win at Edward Waters
12 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Embry-Riddle (2-0) earned a convincing 81-51 over Edward Waters (0-2) on the road on Friday evening. The Eagles used a 10-0 first-quarter run to lead 20-10 at the end of the period, and the Tigers never got the game back within single digits. The Blue and Gold's defense led the way with 13 steals, leading to a 26-9 advantage in points off turnovers. ERAU's 13 steals were its most in a game since recording 14 against Eckerd in November 2024.
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