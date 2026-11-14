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“I’m Dragging You”: John Calipari Serves Cold Reality Check to Razorbacks Squad After Upset Scare vs. Central Arkansas
13 days ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks came into their fourth matchup of the season against Central Arkansas as a 26-point favorite. However, the team’s three-point shooting was off the mark, as they could only make 9 of 23 shots from long range, but they still fended off the Bears’ second-half surge to grab a 13-point win.
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