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“Ridiculous,” “This is Pure Disrespect”: Fans React as Oklahoma AD Roger Denny Shares Official Statement Rescheduling Ole Miss Matchup
13 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC showdown at Owen Field on Saturday. However, the FAA grounded all flights nationwide for several hours on Friday, delaying the matchup despite the Sooners’ wishes. According to Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny’s statement on...