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“What Does Mark Pope’s Future Look Like?”: Kentucky Legend Addresses ‘Elephant in the Room’ as Wildcats Escape Northern Arizona with 1-Point Win
2 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats may be a historic blue-blood team, but they have so far had a slow start this season, and head coach Mark Pope is already under fire after a 3-1 start. After getting blown out by the Kansas Jayhawks, the Wildcats continued their struggles after they barely escaped an upset bid from the still-winless Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.