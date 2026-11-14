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“We Have to Be the More Desperate Team”: Michael Malone Addresses UNC’s Recurring Weakness After Georgia Loss
2 days ago
The UNC Tar Heels lost their first game of the season at home at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. UNC moved to 3-1, while Georgia is 4-0 now. It was a back-and-forth game in which both teams led at various points. North Carolina held a 60-51 lead toward the midpoint of the second half, but it eventually turned into a 78-70 loss for the Tar Heels.