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Atlantic Asphalt tanker cited for electrical, navigation issues prior to New Orleans port collision
By WBRZ Staff,2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Federal safety investigators are preparing to examine the maintenance history of the Atlantic Asphalt, the 15,000-ton tanker that slammed into a docked riverboat in downtown New Orleans on Friday afternoon, according to The Advocate. While no fatalities were reported among the roughly 200 people aboard the...