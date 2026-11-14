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Leaders picked for the upcoming Wyoming Legislative session
By Wyoming News Now,2 days ago
Casper, Wyo. - On Saturday morning, the Wyoming House and Senate Republicans met to choose its leadership for the upcoming legislative session. Those picks were Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander as Speaker; Rep. JD Williams of Lusk as Majority Floor Leader; Rep. Andrew Byron of Jackson as Speaker Pro Tem; and Rep. Cody Wylie of Rock Springs as Majority Whip.