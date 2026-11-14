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18 cadets graduate from College of the Siskiyous Law Enforcement Academy
By Will Anderson,2 days ago
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - This week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office celebrated the graduation of three academy cadets. The cadets from the Sheriff's Office who graduated were:. Deputy Escobedo. Deputy Segal. Deputy McDaniel. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, 18 cadets from across California were able to successfully complete...
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