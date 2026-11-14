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Louisiana artist’s work supports restoration of historic Grand Isle hotel
2 days ago
Art, nature and historic preservation are coming together in a special fundraising initiative to support the restoration of Grand Isle’s historic Oleander Hotel. Restore Grand Isle has announced the availability of a limited-edition print by Louisiana artist Caroline Hill, with proceeds supporting efforts to preserve the landmark and transform it into the future Grand Isle Cultural Center.
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