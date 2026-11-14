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Makueni and Kitui Communities Tell Thwake Dam Opponents to Stop 'Attempts to Derail' Sh100 Billion Project
By Irungu Thairu,13 days ago
NAIROBI, Kenya — Communities in Makueni and Kitui counties have called on politicians and other individuals opposed to the construction of the Thwake Multipurpose Dam to stop what they describe as "attempts to derail" the Sh100 billion project, according to a report published on November 14, 2026 by Nairobi-based news outlet Capital FM.