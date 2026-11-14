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How it happened: Andreeva and Svitolina set up a rematch for the FAGE WTA Finals title
2 days ago
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- So much for needing a third set on semifinal Saturday. Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina both got through in two, and if Sunday’s matchup looks familiar, that’s because they opened their FAGE WTA Finals against each other. Andreeva won that one 6-4, 6-0. Now Svitolina gets another shot, this time with the title on the line.