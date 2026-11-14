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Cavaliers among teams affected as United States sports scramble back to normal after FAA ground stop upends team travel
By Associated Press,2 days ago
Major sporting events slowly returned to normal Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours a day earlier, disrupting travel plans for professional and college teams across the country. Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before kickoff, and a number of games...