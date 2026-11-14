undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Emet-Selch Final Fantasy XIV Nendoroid Releases in 2027
By Saras Rajpal,2 days ago
Good Smile has revealed that a Nendoroid of Emet-Selch from Final Fantasy XIV will ship in Japan in June 2027. It will ship in the United States in Q3 2027. In Japan, he will cost 7,900 yen, while in the United States, he costs $54.99. Pre-orders are now available in both regions. He comes with Serious, Angry, and Smiling face plates, alongside the Ascian glyph and additional optional parts for different poses. Check out the design of the figure below: