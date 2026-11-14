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Oversized Rental
2 days ago
Charming Cape Cod rental on oversized, private grounds along a quiet Larchmont lane and ideally located near Murray Avenue Elementary School. This inviting shingle-style home features a spacious screened porch overlooking the secluded yard, perfect for relaxing or outdoor dining. The main level offers easy one-floor living, with a living room with fireplace opening to an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Upstairs, a carpeted great room with a skylight provides flexible space for a playroom, lounge, home office, gym or guests. Additional highlights include a mudroom, laundry, storage, central air, a private driveway and an attached one-car garage. Available for immediate occupancy, this delightful rental offers a welcoming place to call home while exploring the area, searching for your next home or completing a renovation…MORE.