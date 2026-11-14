undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa Fe Makes History With 35-7 Playoff Victory Over Dunnellon
By Nora Clingenpeel,2 days ago
DUNNELLON — Santa Fe (9-2) ended an 11-year playoff victory drought Friday night, routing Dunnellon (9-2) 35-7 for its first postseason win since 2015. After losing the Class 3A, District 5 Championship to Dunnellon 22-17 earlier in the season, the Raiders came back ready to play and dominated both sides of the ball, recording three interceptions and five touchdowns to keep their season alive in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals.
5