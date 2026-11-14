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TSA agents find live snakes in traveler’s suitcase, pausing security screenings at airport
By CNN newsource staff,2 days ago
ONTARIO, Calif. (CNN) — Airport security screening was paused at Ontario International Airport in Southern California after Transportation Security Administration agents found two live snakes inside a traveler’s suitcase last month. What agents found. TSA agents saw what appeared to be ropes on an X-ray scan of the...