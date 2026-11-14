\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4WSNyd_1H5cZCHu00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSNyd_1H5cZCHu00" width="640" height="480" >\u003cp>The KSRM News Department has compiled some of the week’s top headlines.\u003c/p>\u003ch2>\u003cb>Monday,\u003c/b> \u003cb>November 9th\u003c/b>\u003c/h2>\u003ch2>\u003cb>Tuesday,\u003c/b> \u003cb>November 10th\u003c/b>\u003c/h2>\u003ch2>\u003cb>Wednesday,\u003c/b> \u003cb>November 11th\u003c/b>\u003c/h2>\u003ch2>\u003cb>Thursday,\u003c/b> \u003cb>November 12th\u003c/b>\u003c/h2>\u003ch2>\u003cb>Friday,\u003c/b> \u003cb>November 13th\u003c/b>\u003c/h2>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>