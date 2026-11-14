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Bushel Names Jim Kaskade CEO, Jake Joraanstad to Chief Product Officer
By Bushel,2 days ago
Bushel has named Jim Kaskade Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth, while current CEO and co-founder Jake Joraanstad shifts his focus to leading product innovation as Chief Product Officer during an unprecedented time in the software industry. The move reflects the board’s commitment to scaling Bushel’s business and advancing product innovation for an AI-driven future, bringing farmers and agribusinesses the next generation of tools and technology to make doing business easier, faster, and more connected.