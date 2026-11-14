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Aqueus Receives Biostimulant Certification for Growthful Active Ingredient Tyagra
By Aqueus,2 days ago
Aqueus has announced that Tyagra, the hydrogen-based chemistry behind its Growthful product line, has received the Certified Biostimulant label from The Fertilizer Institute (TFI). This certification confirms that Tyagra meets industry-recognized standards for efficacy, safety, and composition. “We are pleased to join TFI’s Biostimulant Certification Program,” said Mike D. Skinner,...