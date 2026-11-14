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Del Mar Saturday: Holmby Returns in Desi Arnaz
By Louie Rabaut,2 days ago
In American racing, fall is when next spring’s dreams begin to take shape. The 2-year-olds coming into the paddock may still be learning the gig, but somewhere among the restless colts and bright-eyed fillies could be the next Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks winner. Every debut winner and determined stretch run offers connections the hope of what could be in the spring..