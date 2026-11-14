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"LPL Back to the Top" — BLG Sets Sights on LCK Gauntlet
By Hongje "Koer" Kim,12 days ago
On November 14, one day ahead of the 2026 LoL World Championship (Worlds) Finals at Barclays Center in New York, USA, the Finals Media Day was held. Ahead of their ultimate battle against Gen.G, BLG Head Coach Yang "Daeny" Dae-in and AD Carry Park "Viper" Do-hyeon attended the event to reflect on their journey and express their determination for the grand final.