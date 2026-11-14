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AG, MANUFACTURED HOME PROPERTY TAXES DUE
2 days ago
The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer is reminding you that second half payments for agricultural and manufactured home property taxes are due Monday. Payments must be received or postmarked by Monday to avoid penalty. Payments can be made in person at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office in the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau in New Ulm. You can put them in a drop box in the law enforcement Center parking lot in New Ulm or you can pay online at brown county mn dot gov.