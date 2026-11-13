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Selina Wishall recognized with the 2026 Heart of Extension award
8 days ago
With just over three years of service in the Nowata County Oklahoma State University Extension office as an administrative assistant, Selina Wishall has made an extraordinary impact on her colleagues not only in the county office, but the Northeast District and across the state, too. She has become the heart of the office, demonstrating what it means to serve others with compassion, professionalism, integrity and genuine care.