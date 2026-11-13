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Episode 254: Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson, “Mexodus”
By Upcoming Events,8 days ago
This week, hear from Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, co-creators and performers of the award-winning musical Mexodus, which tells the story of the Underground Railroad heading south into Mexico. Before its highly anticipated 2026 run at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, Quijada and Robinson stopped by the AWM to talk about the craft of playwriting and the fusion of hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and bolero in musical theater, including the creative possibilities of live-looping. They are joined in conversation by Emmy Award-winning arts and culture reporter LeeAnn Trotter.