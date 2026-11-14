undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
10-Year Duo Heo Jun and Sim Yang-hong: "The Power Lies in Accessibility for Everyone"
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,13 days ago
Com2uS’s global esports tournament 'SWC' is set to crown its tenth world champion. The 'SWC2026' World Finals will take place on November 14 from noon at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, where 12 players who passed the regional qualifiers will compete for the title. This marks the third time Seoul has hosted the event, following 2018 and 2022, and its return to the city after four years. Tickets for the live event sold out immediately upon going on sale.