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Oklahoma State University prepared teacher recognized for excellence in STEM education
8 days ago
Media Contact: Christy Lang | CEHS Marketing and Communications | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Leah Dollar, an Oklahoma State University alumna and Stillwater Junior High School teacher, received the 2026 Siegfried Excellence in STEM Educator of the Year award. Dollar also earned the 2026 overall STEM Educator of the Year honor...