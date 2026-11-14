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Obituary: Jamie Lynn Adams Vaughan
By White River Now,2 days ago
Jamie Lynn Adams Vaughan, 48, of Camden, Arkansas, was born May 10, 1978, in Camden and passed away October 31, 2026, after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Kathy House Adams and James Adams. She is survived by her mother, Kathy House Adams; her children, Tyler Adams (Holly) and Destiny Vaughan (Terry Wood); eight grandchildren and two expected grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. She was predeceased by her father, James Adams; her sister, Loretta Adams Christie; and grandparents Arvel House, Gennetta Gammill House Wilcox, Woodrow Adams and Flora Adams Cowell.