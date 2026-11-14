undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gods Replaced in 5 Streamer Servers! Calteon 4 Overturns 8th to 1st Place
By Illwoo "Sarro" Jung,2 days ago
The tenth God Selection for SOL: enchant has concluded. Among the 10 streamer servers across Calteon and Lindel, Gods were replaced in a total of five servers: Calteon 2, 3, and 4, and Lindel 1 and 4. The server with the biggest shift in rankings was Calteon 4. Babeunbab-iyeo, who was in 8th place with approximately 1.4 billion Nine during the public tally, increased their consumption to around 19.7 billion during the blind period to claim the title of God. 2nd place Gyundan recorded approximately 8.3 billion.