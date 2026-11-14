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JDM: Japanese Drift Master adds livery system and rim painting in Expanded Paint Shop update
By Inven Global Team,12 days ago
Gaming Factory has launched the Expanded Paint Shop update for its open-world drift racer JDM: Japanese Drift Master, adding a livery system, rim painting and two-point colour gradients. The update went live on November 13th. According to a release, the livery system was the community’s most requested feature since the...