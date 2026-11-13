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Marion schedules groundbreakings for 3 parks projects
10 days ago
MARION, Ind. - Marion plans to invest about $9.5 million in three parks projects, including a skatepark, a food truck park, and upgrades to Ballard Fields. The city scheduled groundbreakings for 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to information posted a week ahead of the events. The itinerary lists Hogin Park Skatepark at 3300 S. Nebraska St., followed by Southside Food Truck Park at 1400 S. Valley Ave. The third stop is Ballard Fields at 799 E. Third St. The gathering is set to conclude at City Hall, 301 S. Branson St., with coffee and cookies.