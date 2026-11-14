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Marsh to resume baseball activities after October wrist surgery
By Todd Zolecki,11 days ago
PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh will resume baseball activities next month, following a minor, elective surgery on his left wrist in October. Marsh had carpal box excision surgery on his left wrist on Oct. 14 by Dr. Donald Sheridan in Scottsdale, Ariz. Essentially, Marsh had a bony outgrowth smoothed out. He had experienced symptoms from it since Spring Training, playing with it on his way to earning a starting spot on the National League All-Star team in July, followed by a second-half slump.