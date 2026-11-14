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The Role of Predicate Device Research in Building a Stronger 510(k) Strategy
By Producer Eric Dye,2 days ago
For medical device manufacturers, securing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is rarely a matter of assembling technical documents and submitting them for review. The strength of a 510(k) submission depends on decisions made much earlier, particularly those involving device classification, predicate selection, product development, and quality management. A poorly chosen predicate can expose weaknesses in an otherwise promising product, while inadequate documentation can undermine a technically sound substantial equivalence argument. These challenges have made predicate device research an increasingly important part of regulatory planning and quality management system (QMS) implementation. Manufacturers that connect predicate research with design controls, risk management, and verification activities are better positioned to produce consistent, defensible evidence. In a competitive medical technology market, that preparation can influence both regulatory execution and the commercial viability of a new device.