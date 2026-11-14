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King Charles Joins Elton John on Apple Music to Mark 50 Years of The King’s Trust
13 days ago
King Charles III joined Elton John for a special episode of Rocket Hour marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust. The two discuss how musicians have supported the youth charity and share songs that bring back memories or speak to its work. The episode premiered on Apple Music 1 on Saturday, November 14, the King’s 78th birthday. Apple’s A Royal Rocket Hour event page points listeners to the full special, video highlights, and songs from the show.