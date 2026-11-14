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Naval Aviator tells why an F-22 pilot out of gas, with his ejection seat jammed and his canopy sealed shut could never do an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier
By Dario Leone,2 days ago
F-22 Raptor emergency landing aboard an aircraft carrier?. The 5th Generation F-22 Raptor is the world’s premier air dominance fighter and a proven US Air Force (USAF) strategic deterrent. A combination of sensor capability, integrated avionics, situational awareness, and weapons provides first-kill opportunity against threats. The F-22 possesses a...