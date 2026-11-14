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Windows Media Center made the PC a DVR before streaming took over
By Joe Rice-Jones,2 days ago
Microsoft has a lot of good ideas, but perhaps not the best sense of timing. Zune was rushed out as a counterpart to the iPod; Windows Mobile assumed we'd all want to use tiny pens on our devices before Samsung even thought of folding screens, and Windows Media Center turned our PCs into DVRs before the Xbox became the main media consumption device.