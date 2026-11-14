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Rita Mildred (Francis) Goubeaux (97)
By Obituaries,2 days ago
Rita Mildred (Francis) Goubeaux, age 97, of Elm Street, Osgood, passed away suddenly, along with her son Kenneth, from injuries in an automobile accident on the morning of November 9, 2026, on North Star – Fort Loramie Rd, Yorkshire, Ohio. She was born April 5, 1929, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Henry & Irene (Barge) Francis. On June 4, 1947, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, Rita married Virgil Goubeaux who preceded her in death on April 3, 2006. Surviving are five of six children: Larry & Gwen Goubeaux of Osgood, John & Cheryl Goubeaux of Versailles, Lois Goubeaux of Dayton, David Goubeaux of Celina, Kenneth Goubeaux (dec.), and Jim & Danielle Goubeaux of Sherman, TX; 9 of 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jeanne Francis of Greenville as well as three generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Carl Goubeaux, Jamie Evers and David Goubeaux; 13 siblings: Charlie & Louise Francis, Ralph & Agnes Francis, Martha & John Sr. Plas, Mary Francis, Ray Francis, Monica & Paul Stephan, John & Marty Francis, Clara & Al Bender, Leona & Frank Zircher, Lovena & Otis Grillot, Bud & Dorothy Francis, Pete Francis and Norbert & Marie Francis as well as numerous brothers & sisters-in-law from the Goubeaux family.