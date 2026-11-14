undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kenneth Edward Goubeaux (66)
By Obituaries,2 days ago
Kenneth Edward Goubeaux, age 66, of Elm Street, Osgood, passed away on the morning of November 9, 2026, at the Miami Valley Hospital ER, in Dayton, Ohio, from injuries in an automobile accident, along with his mother, Rita, on North Star – Fort Loramie Rd, Yorkshire. He was born June 14, 1960, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Virgil & Rita (Francis) Goubeaux. Surviving are five siblings: Larry & Gwen Goubeaux of Osgood, John & Cheryl Goubeaux of Versailles, Lois Goubeaux of Dayton, David Goubeaux of Celina and Jim & Danielle Goubeaux of Sherman, TX; one aunt, Jeanne Francis of Greenville as well as three generations of nieces & nephews and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by one niece, two nephews and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.