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The Fist of Memory, by Wole Talabi: Review by Paul Di Filippo
2 days ago
The Fist of Memory , Wole Talabi (DAW, 978-0756418243, hardcover, 416pp, $29.00) October 2026. After two collections of short stories and a debut novel, Wole Talabi presents his readers with his most accomplished work yet. This novel features elements of cyberpunk, John-Brunner-style panopticon future building, Terence McKenna-adjacent mysticism, and Larry Niven-reminiscent galactic vibes. The fact that it all coheres into an organic thrill ride with deep soundings of the human spirit is testament to Talabi’s vision, skills and ambition.