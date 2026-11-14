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From Teaneck to the Bronx: BIG TAKE Turns Lived Experience Into Club-Ready Heat and Back-to-Back Releases
By Courtneyb,12 days ago
BIG TAKE is carving out his own lane in East Coast music by turning raw, unfiltered life experiences into records that hit just as hard in the headphones as they do in New York City nightlife. Born in Bergen County, New Jersey, and raised between Teaneck and the Bronx, the multifaceted rapper, singer, and songwriter brings a grounded, genre-fluid perspective shaped by his roots as the son of a West Indian father from Antigua and an American mother of European descent.