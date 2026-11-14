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Michele Christopher
2 days ago
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?. A special day to celebrate, honor, and empower all women around the world!. So, so many…but my first and foremost is my mom who forged her way as a single mother, scholar, and professional, all during a time when society heavily frowned upon female independence. My mom made her own decisions, learned from her mistakes, achieved many personal successes, and never let anything stand in the way of her dreams. Like us all, she is not perfect, yet she is…