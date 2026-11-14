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Tyra Banks Confirms Split from Longtime Partner Louis Bélanger-Martin: “It’s Never Too Late to Start Again”
By Courtneyb,2 days ago
Supermodel, entrepreneur, and former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks is officially back on the market. The 52-year-old media mogul revealed that she has quietly ended her seven-year relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, whom she had been dating since 2019. Banks broke the news during a...