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Beyoncé Opens Up About Her Secret 2008 Wedding to Jay-Z Nearly Two Decades Later
By Courtneyb,2 days ago
Nearly 20 years after saying “I do,” Beyoncé is pulling back the curtain on one of music’s best-kept secrets: her ultra-private April 4, 2008 wedding to Jay-Z. In a rare, candid interview with i-D magazine, the 45-year-old global superstar shared new details about the intimate New York City ceremony, revealing that most of the guests had no idea they were attending a wedding until they arrived.