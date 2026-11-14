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Fluffy Cat Enters Liquid Floof Mode And Instantly Turns Into Planet 'Caturn'
By Katy Kroll,13 days ago
Most cat owners and lovers are familiar with the viral term "If I fits, I sits," which is hilariously associated with kitties who like to squeeze themselves into awkwardly tiny spaces (like itty-bitty boxes and bowls). Well, riffing on that philosophy is this ingenious cat tree that offers a dangling. see-through mixing bowl-shaped cat bed that leaves this big, fluffy kitty looking like liquid floof in an instant. Welcome to Planet Caturn!