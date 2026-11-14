undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Dreamy Seaside Town In California Feels Like The Setting Of A Nicholas Sparks Novel
By Emily Appelbaum,12 days ago
Nobody warned you that one of the most romantic and quietly spectacular places in California was sitting right there on the coast the whole time, and that place is Mendocino. It’s a small village on a headland in Mendocino County, about three hours north of San Francisco, and it operates by a completely different set of rules than the rest of the state.
17