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Stocks surge, and the Dow soars 1,500 points as oil prices tumble following the US midterm elections
By Natasha Weber,2 days ago
On a gray Wednesday in lower Manhattan, the numbers arrived before the commentators finished their sentences. Trading screens flipped from red to a hard green as Washington’s balance of power shifted and crude prices slipped. By the close, the industrial average had climbed more than 1,500 points, a move large enough to reorder retirement accounts and news crawls in the same hour. In the shorthand that spreads across terminals and group texts, Dow surges midterms became the line people repeated, as if an election and a barrel of oil could be collapsed into four words. The phrase is clumsy. The stakes for households are not.