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No. 22 Indiana volleyball looks to defend home court against Northwestern
2 days ago
No. 22 Indiana volleyball has just two matches remaining before the postseason starts. The first is against Northwestern at noon Sunday inside Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington. The Hoosiers most recently dropped a match to No. 19 Minnesota on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Ninth-year head coach Steve Aird’s squad was without one of its primary scorers, as fifth-year opposite hitter Avry Tatum was unavailable with an upper-body injury.
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