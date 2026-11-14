undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
COLUMN: Strength of schedule shouldn’t outweigh winning in CFP rankings
2 days ago
Being a part of the College Football Playoff selection committee seems to be one of the most difficult jobs in the country. No matter how the committee ranks the teams each week, people will have a problem. After all, college football fans are naturally going to think their team should be ranked higher than they actually are. With just 12 playoff spots, it’s almost impossible to please everyone.