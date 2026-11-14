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Fall Out Boy Share New Song “Doomsday Generation (Slacker For The Ages)” Featuring Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Etc.)
By caemanamelio,12 days ago
Fall Out Boy have officially released their new song “Doomsday Generation (Slacker For The Ages).” You can check that out below. The track, which features Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc.), previously surfaced on a VHS tape given out during the band’s surprise show at Koreatown Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. It is the second single to be released this month following “Aces.”